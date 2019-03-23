Home Nation

Interview | I'm the only sitting BJP MP to be dropped, says Santosh Ahlawat

While the BJP has handed fresh tickets 14 of its sitting MPs to contest the ensuing general elections, it has dropped Santosh Ahlawat, its sole woman parliamentarian from Rajasthan.

Published: 23rd March 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Santosh_Ahlawat

BJP's sole woman parliamentarian Santosh Ahlawat. (Photo | Santosh Ahlawat Facebook)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has handed fresh tickets 14 of its sitting MPs to contest the ensuing general elections, it has dropped Santosh Ahlawat, its sole woman parliamentarian. As surprised as she is aggrieved, the university gold medallist and double MLA, opens up to Rajesh Asnani on her reactions to being excluded from the poll list:

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

What do you have to say on your name being excluded from the BJP’s list of 16 candidates from Rajasthan? 
I am the only sitting MP to have been denied a ticket. Those in the media should speak out on this and question our leadership

Why do you think the ticket was not given to you?
I don’t know. I have done so much work. I was among the 25 MPs to have been awarded in January. The award was conferred on the basis of work done, among criterions.

Do you feel that you still have any chance of getting the ticket from some other constituency?
I don’t think so. They’ve already declared the candidate from my constituency. I’m shocked. 

What do you think about the candidate who has been preferred over you?
The one who will be contesting my seat (Narendra Khinchal) previously won the Mandawa Assembly seat by just 2,200 votes. I won this seat by 51,000 votes.

Have you talked to the leadership on being snubbed?
I didn’t talk to anyone. I have neither received any message from the state leadership nor the top brass.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Santosh Ahlawat Lok Sabha elections 2029 Rajasthan BJP Lok Sabha polls 2019 India election 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp