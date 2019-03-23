Mayawati takes jibe at PM's 'Chowkidar' campaign, accuses government of hiding crucial data

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati launched a scathing attack at BJP leadership, especially, referring to 'Chowkidar' campaign accusing its leaders of failing to protect the important files and documents related to controversial Rafale fighter aircraft deal with France.

The BSP chief, on Friday, also charged the Modi government with hiding crucial data related to unemployment and farmers' distress as it may reflect their failure.

In a series of tweets, the BSP chief alleged they neither the PM Modi nor his colleagues were bothered about Rafale files allegedly "stolen", but were hiding data on "declining" employment rate, poverty and farmers' plight.

She tweeted: "BJP leaders are scrambling to declare themselves Chowkidar for appeasement." The BSP chief wondered if the country needed such a chowkidar.

"They (the data related to jobs and farmers' crisis) are to be hidden for vote/image. Does the country need such a chowkidar?" Mayawati wrote.

Mayawati's jibe has come in response to PM Modi's campaign "Main bhi chowkidar (I too am a watchman) launched to counter Opposition's, especially the Congress', 'chowkidar chor hai' (watchman is thief) slogan. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said while several BJP leaders and ministers declared themselves 'chowkidars' following the PM, CM Yogi Adityanath was not sure whether to announce himself as one or remain a public servant or a yogi (sannyasi).-"BJP leaders may adopt whatever fashion they want-", but they should work as the 'watchman' of the law and Constitution, she said. -"People want just this much,-" she added.