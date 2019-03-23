Home Nation

MNS threatens to stall release of  PM Modi biopic, says it violates poll code

'PM Narendra Modi', directed by Omung Kumar with Vivek Oberoi in the lead, is set for a theatrical release on April 5.

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'PM Narendra Modi'.

A still from Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The MNS on Saturday threatened to stall the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming it violated the model code of conduct for the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

'PM Narendra Modi', directed by Omung Kumar with Vivek Oberoi in the lead, is set for a theatrical release on April 5.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab and Prashant Narayanan.

In a statement, MNS general secretary Shalini Thackeray said party chief Raj Thackeray had last year stated that the BJP was sponsoring movies like 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha' and 'Padman' to promote its government's schemes.

"Not even a year has passed and the BJP has added another feather to its cap," she said, referring to the biopic on the PM.

Stating that it should not be allowed to release, Thackeray also slammed the makers of the movie for giving credit for lyrics to Javed Akhtar and Sameer.

Both the noted Bollywood lyricists have publicly claimed that they have not contributed in any way to the Modi biopic.

"These people want to falsely spread a message that noted people from society and known names from the film industry have contributed to the movie on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MNS Chitrapat Karmachari Sena condemns this cheap tactic to promote the film," Thackeray, and Amey Khopkar, the president of Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Karmachari Sena, said in a joint message.

Thackeray and Khopkar said political parties are expected to adhere to the model code of conduct in place for Lok Sabha elections.

They further claimed the MNS will stop the release of the film "in its own style".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi biopic MNS PM Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp