Home Nation

After Kerala prof quits, Rahul slams Javadekar for restricting PhD topics

A Kerala professor resigned in protest against the administration's order asking all departments to prepare "a shelf of projects" in line with "national priorities" for PhD scholars.

Published: 24th March 2019 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar over a circular issued by his Ministry asking all departments to prepare "a shelf of projects" in line with "national priorities" for PhD scholars.

"Now, self-attested wise minister (Javadekar) of over intelligent Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) will tell the intellectuals of the country how should they do their work. It is perfectly said that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing," Gandhi wrote on his Facebook account.

The Congress President posted a picture of Javadekar below his comment and also pasted a website link of an article published in a newspaper on Sunday carrying headline "HRD says PhDs only on 'national priority' topics, Kerala Prof quits".

ALSO READ | Not protesting for communism, but to prevent death of research, says academic who resigned over CUK's research subject restriction

According to the article, Meena T Pillai, a member of the Board of Studies of English and Comparative Literature at the Central University of Kerala, resigned in protest against the administration's order asking all departments to prepare "a shelf of projects" in line with "national priorities" for PhD scholars.

The directive came on March 13, said the article, adding that the circular was issued at the behest of the HRD Ministry, which, at a meeting of vice-chancellors of central universities in December, had asked the VCs to "discourage research in irrelevant areas".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PhD topics Rahul Gandhi Prakash Javadekar Meena T Pillai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp