Home Nation

BJP to lodge complaint against Surjewala over Yeddyurappa diary allegations

The Congress had on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a media report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid to BJP top brass by Yeddyurappa.

Published: 24th March 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP will lodge a police complaint against Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala for his "baseless allegations" attributed to a diary allegedly belonging to former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa, which the I-T department has dismissed as "forgery document".

The Congress had on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a media report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top brass by Yeddyurappa.

ALSO READ: Did Yeddyurappa bribe BJP leaders? I-T dept says loose diary sheets showing 'pay-offs' doubtful

The allegation was based on photocopies of BSY's purported diary which was submitted to the Income Tax (I-T) department on Saturday but was dismissed as a "forgery document" and a "set of loose papers".

"There is a statement by the income tax that the diary is a forgery document. It is now proved that the Congress has failed miserably in its attempt to malign our party leaders' image," BJP spokesperson and MLA S Suresh Kumar told a press conference.

"Since it is evident that Surjewala used forgery document, he should be immediately arrested for spreading baseless allegations," he added.

ALSO READ: Jaitley says falsehood and forgeries can never influence polls

The BJP's Karnataka unit, said Kumar, has consulted the party central leadership and soon a police complaint would be lodged against Surjewala demanding his arrest.

"Since the Income Tax has called it a forgery document, we urge the Election Commission (ECI) not to allow anyone make use of the so-called diary as part of election campaigning," the BJP spokesperson said.

Kumar also demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his tweet accusing all BJP leaders of being "corrupt", citing the a report by the Caravan magazine.

ALSO READ: I-T department dismisses 'Yeddyurappa diary' as 'forgery document'

"The enthusiasm with which he tweeted to malign Yeddyurappa's image, he should use the same medium to seek an apology," Kumar demanded.

Surjewala had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward and clarify whether bribes were taken by the top BJP leaders as mentioned in the diary.

The BJP denied the charges and party chief Amit Shah said that after all the "fake issues" had collapsed, the Congress was desperately relying on forgery. Yeddyurappa too dismissed the charges as "atrocious and malicious."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP I-T department congress Randeep Singh Surjewala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp