Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera sector

Pakistan initiated the mortar shelling and small-arms firing in the Nowshera sector, Defence PRO Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

Published: 24th March 2019 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

For representational purposes.(FILE | PTI)

By ANI

RAJOURI: Pakistan on Sunday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by firing mortar shells and small arms in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan initiated the mortar shelling and small-arms firing in the Nowshera sector, Defence PRO Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

The Indian Army is retaliating, he said.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, an Army jawan, who was critically injured on Saturday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Poonch sector, succumbed on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LoC Pakistan India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp