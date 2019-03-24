Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera sector

By ANI

RAJOURI: Pakistan on Sunday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by firing mortar shells and small arms in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan initiated the mortar shelling and small-arms firing in the Nowshera sector, Defence PRO Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

The Indian Army is retaliating, he said.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, an Army jawan, who was critically injured on Saturday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Poonch sector, succumbed on Sunday.