Home Nation

Kanhaiya Kumar to contest from Bihar's Begusarai as CPI candidate

Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, said that Kanhaiya Kumar has assured him that he will "try" to include left parties in the grand alliance.

Published: 24th March 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar​ (File | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: A day after grand alliance talks with left parties failed in Bihar, Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday confirmed that former president of the JNU students' union, Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai constituency.

CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy told ANI: "Kanhaiya Kumar will contest from Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency."

In Begusarai, a stronghold of the CPI, Kumar will be facing BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj whose Nawada seat went to NDA ally LJP.

The announcement comes a day after the opposition Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) allotted just one seat to the Left parties in Bihar.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

However, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, who will contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections from RJD symbol, said that Kanhaiya Kumar has assured him that he will "try" to include left parties in the grand alliance.

"He (Kanhaiya Kumar) said, I have tried my best to include left parties. This time my role is not so important to seal alliances in Bihar, again I will try to include left parties in Alliance," Yadav said.

On Saturday, Congress and RJD announced their seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar. According to the alliance arrangement, RJD will contest on 20 seats, Congress on 9 seats, HAM on 3 seats, RLSP on 5 , VIP on 3 seats and CPI on one seat in Bihar.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The dates of polling in Bihar will be on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

ALSO READ | Seat-sharing deal: Bihar Opposition drops Left, Kanhaiya Kumar out of frame

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the RJD won only four seats and the Congress two. The JD-U, which contested separately, won two seats. The BJP-led NDA won 31 seats, with the former's tally being 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar CPI Begusarai Bihar Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Swa
    Kanayya the Patel and Communist comrade. Communists have rejected everything Indian and India. For the Communists Indian people are just economic entities to be used to experiment with Communism’s fanciful jealous poison. Happiness of all inclusive of whole ecosystem is India's home grown universal IDEAL.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp