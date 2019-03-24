Karnataka Dalita Sangharsha Samiti to back Congress in Lok Sabha poll

By PTI

MANGLARU: The Karnataka Dalita Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) will support the Congress and other secular parties in the coming Lok Sabha elections, its state chief convenor Mavalli Shankar said Saturday.

Addressing reporters at the press club here, he alleged that the BJP-led NDA government had failed to fulfil the promises made during their election campaign in 2014.

The promise of job creation for the youth had fallen flat while the agrarian sector was in distress, he said. The number of farmers committing suicide has gone up after Prime Minister Narenda Modis government came to power, Shankar alleged.

He said small businessmen had to suffer huge losses due to the demonetisation carried out by the government.

"The NDA government should be ousted to protect the Constitution, which is facing a threat under the regime," he said.

Democratic values were also being eroded, he said, adding there was an urgent need to protect the Constitution and democracy in the country.