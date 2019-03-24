Home Nation

Man accused of raping woman inside CPI(M) office arrested

Rape, crime against woman
By PTI

PALAKKAD: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside the CPI(M)'s area committee office at Cheruplassery in Palakkad district, police said Sunday.

Prakashan was arrested Saturday night and produced before the local court. He was remanded to 14 days judicial custody, they said.

The incident came to light after the police found a newborn baby girl abandoned on the roadside on March 16.

They traced her mother who told the police that the child's father was Prakashan, who had allegedly raped her inside the Communist Party of India (Marxist) office 10 months ago.

The woman also claimed in her complaint filed on March 21 that she had gone to the party office for preparation of a college magazine when the incident occurred.

The victim and the accused youth activist had earlier studied together in a private college at Cheruplassery. The woman too was booked for abandoning the baby, police said.

