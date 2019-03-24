Media real chowkidars, but don’t always present facts correctly: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister Piyush Goyal was all praise for the media, calling media persons ‘the real chowkidars’ for monitoring and tracking the ruling government’s work. However, when asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not held a press conference during his five years in power, Goyal was quick with his rebuttal. He stated that media do not always present the correct picture. He was speaking at an event organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO)Answering a query posed by Express, he said that some media houses have a tendency to present facts in concocted ways, which Modi, as a PM, cannot afford.

“PM Modi has been giving a lot of interviews to media houses but he has not given any press conferences, as they have lately become singling matches. Very often, the media is motivated; they want to just try and attribute his viewpoint to something. Every word of his will be twisted.” He added: “He (Modi) cannot afford this as it is also seen by the international media. He cannot be like the previous PM (Manmohan Singh) who used to speak in monosyllables.”

Goyal exuded confidence that BJP will return to power with over 300 seats and NDA will achieve a two-thirds majority, while Congress will not get more than 60 seats, in the upcoming general elections.

He also reminded all that government’s promise of constructing Ram Mandir still remains on their minds.

“A temple for Lord Ram will be built, and it will be at his birthplace; this is our firm belief,” said the minister.