Home Nation

Media real chowkidars, but don’t always present facts correctly: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated that media do not always present the correct picture.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Minister Piyush Goyal was all praise for the media, calling media persons ‘the real chowkidars’ for monitoring and tracking the ruling government’s work. However, when asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not held a press conference during his five years in power, Goyal was quick with his rebuttal. He stated that media do not always present the correct picture. He was speaking at an event organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO)Answering a query posed by Express, he said that some media houses have a tendency to present facts in concocted ways, which Modi, as a PM, cannot afford.

“PM Modi has been giving a lot of interviews to media houses but he has not given any press conferences, as they have lately become singling matches. Very often, the media is motivated; they want to just try and attribute his viewpoint to something. Every word of his will be twisted.” He added: “He (Modi) cannot afford this as it is also seen by the international media. He cannot be like the previous PM (Manmohan Singh) who used to speak in monosyllables.”

Goyal exuded confidence that BJP will return to power with over 300 seats and NDA will achieve a two-thirds majority, while Congress will not get more than 60 seats, in the upcoming general elections. 

He also reminded all that government’s promise of constructing Ram Mandir still remains on their minds.

“A temple for Lord Ram will be built, and it will be at his birthplace; this is our firm belief,” said the minister. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Piyush Goyal chowkidars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp