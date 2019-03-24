Home Nation

SP may field Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha from Lucknow

This comes a day after the BJP dropped Shatrughan Sinha's name and fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam Sinha arrive at a book launch titled A Touch of Evil by author Dhruv Somani in Mumbai Wednesday Feb. 06 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Poonam Sinha, wife of disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, is likely to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections on the Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket from Lucknow, sources said on Sunday.

"Poonam may contest from Lucknow parliamentary constituency from where the BJP has fielded Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh," sources said.

They said that the going would get easier for Singh if Sinha is fielded against him. However, things may get tough for Jitin Prasad if he is fielded as the Congress candidate from Lucknow, sources said.

When asked if she is joining the SP to contest polls, Poonam said: "I will not speak on the matter now. You people will get to know about it soon."

It is believed that actor-turned-politician Sinha was dropped from the list as he has been critical of the BJP's top leadership on various occasions in the past.

Days ago, Shatrughan had held a meeting with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, fuelling speculation that he may contest the General Elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

It is, however, believed that the meeting might have been held to discuss on Poonam Sinha's entry into politics.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 11 in Uttar Pradesh. The final phase of voting will take place on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

