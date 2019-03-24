Home Nation

Three leaders expelled from BJP two years ago rejoin party

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat welcomed Suresh Chandra Jain, Asha Nautiyal and Sandip Gupta into the party fold, saying that the three BJP leaders have to increase the party's voting percentage.

BJP Party Flag

BJP Party Flag. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Three Uttarakhand BJP leaders, who were expelled during the assembly election two years ago, had rejoined the party on Saturday.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat welcomed Suresh Chandra Jain, Asha Nautiyal and Sandip Gupta into the party fold, saying that the three Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have to increase the party's voting percentage and they have only 20 days' time to accomplish the task.

Rawat said he was happy that they had decided to return and see Narendra Modi back as prime minister.

Jain is the former MLA from Roorkee, Nautiyal is a former MLA from Kedarnath and Gupta a former district president. Jain and Gupta had contested as Independents after being expelled from the party.

Their supporters who joined the party included a former municipal chairman, Zila Parishad members, councillors and village heads. Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

