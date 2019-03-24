Home Nation

TNIE Podcast: Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?

Pakistan has repeatedly denied it's land is being used for terrorism, while China has continuously blocked India's move to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azahar as a global terrorist.

Published: 24th March 2019 07:21 PM

JeM, LeT

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (L) and LeT co-founder and 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed (R). (File Photo|AFP & PTI)

By Shubhendu Deshmukh
Online Desk

The diplomatic tangles between India and its neighbours China and Pakistan have persisted for decades for now. While Pakistan has repeatedly denied India's claim that its land is being used for terrorism, and China has continuously blocked India's move to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azahar as a global terrorist, there seem to be several questions that need urgent attention. 

This, despite Pakistan-based Jaish claiming the responsibility for the deadly Pulwama attack which left 44 jawans dead last month. Post-Pulwama, the standoff between the two nuclear-armed countries have caught international attention. 

But when Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed was banned by the UN, China didn't object to it. Though it has not hampered Saeed in any way, China's hesitation on banning JeM chief Masooz Azhar still raises serious questions about its stand on terrorism?

In this podcast, we discuss China's possible motives behind the reluctance.

 

TAGS
India-China relations Masood Azahar Hafiz Saeed Jaish-e-Mohommad India-Pakistan relations

