Yogi Adityanath sounds saffron bugle from shrine of Shakumbhari Devi in Saharanpur

The historic temple is just 40 km away from Deoband, where the SP-BSP-RLD troika will launch their campaign a day after the commencement of Chaitra Navratra.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath , Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Around a fortnight ahead of SP-BSP-RLD joint campaign proposed to be launched from Deoband on April 7, UP CM Yogi Adityanath sounded the saffron bugle from the precincts of revered and famous shrine of Shakumbahri Devi in Saharanpur on Sunday.

The historic temple is just 40 km away from Deoband, where the SP-BSP-RLD troika will launch their campaign a day after the commencement of Chaitra Navratra. Deoband, in fact, is the seat of Asia’s
biggest Islamic seminary Dar-ul-Uloom.

However, the choice of venues is a tale-telling sign of the narrative both sides are going to focus in western UP which will vote during the first three phases.

Addressing a huge gathering at Panchayat ground Saharanpur, CM Yogi started off by invoking nationalism and exhorting the people of the crucial constituency number one to teach a lesson to those who were speaking the language of Pakistan.

"Saharanpur should ensure defeat of those who speak the language of terrorist Azhar Masood in this land of patriots," said the CM in an indirect attack on Congress’s strongman Imran Masood who had stood runner up in previous 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Before reaching the rally ground, Yogi offered prayers at Shakumbhari Shaktipeeth and started his address saying that with blessings of Maa Shakumbhari, BJP would eliminate all the criminals in the
state. “We do not show mercy on criminals. Either we put them behind bars or send them to the other world,” he asserted while addressing the cheering crowd.

Without naming any opposition candidate, Yogi reiterated his party’s commitment to nation building saying no traitor would be allowed to dent India's integrity. “Our philosophy is - tera vaibhav rahe hamesha maa, hum char din rahein na rahein (Your glory should always be there Goddess irrespective of our life). While they (Congress, SP and BSP) believe in: Mera vaibhav rahe hamesha, desh char din rahein na rahein (We should prosper, the country may or may not be there),” he maintained.

The CM targeted Masood by saying: “Azhar Masood ki bhasha bolne walon ko raundhne ka kaam hum karenge (We will trample those who will speak Azhar Masood’s language).”
In fact, Imran Masood, the Congress candidate for Saharanpur, is also known for his incendiary ‘tukde-tukde” jibe against PM Modi in previous elections.

In an indirect reference to grand alliance, Yogi said, "this election will decide the PM of our country. For someone to become Prime Minister, the party should have a minimum of 272 MPs.  How can someone who is contesting 37-38 seats even think of becoming the PM.”

Targetting previous chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, Yogi quipped: "One was apprehensive of going to Noida, other was apprehensive of visiting Bjinor. Mere liye pradesh ki mitti ka ek ek kan chandan hai, aur isko mathe se lagakar main desh ko aage badhane ka kaam karoonga (for me every particle of the soil is sandal and wearing it on my head, I shall try to take the country forward).

He said during previous governments' rule, kidnapping, corruption that was rampant has disappeared now. Local markets remain open till late night as they have no fear of being robbed at gun point.
Overall the law and situation has improved and criminals now fear the police.

Targetting Rahul Gandhi, CM Yogi said: “When he is taking lessons from someone like Sam Pitroda, how can one expect him to be respectful to India. Pitroda insulted the valour of our army and questioned the air strikes.”

