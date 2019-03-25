AI, Yoga now on CBSE list of subjects on offer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Yoga and Early childhood care; these are the new subjects that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students can choose from, in addition to those already being offered, in the next academic session. An official familiar with developments said the board’s governing body gave its nod to introducing the three subjects in school curriculum.

AI will be introduced as a sixth optional subject for class 9 students, said the official adding, “To enhance a multidisciplinary approach in teaching and learning and also to sensitise the new generation, it was decided that schools may start an AI “inspire module” of 12 hours in class 8 itself.”

Early childhood education and Yoga will be offered as elective subjects at the senior secondary level. “The decision was taken considering the demand of schools, supplemented by various reports that projected the huge requirement of yoga professionals and early childhood educators,” the official said.“The board will provide the necessary support and guidance towards training and capacity building of teachers and other aspects for the successful implementation of skill subjects from time to time,” the official added.

A skill subject at the secondary level may be offered as a sixth one along with the existing five compulsory subjects, according to CBSE rules. A student who fails in one of three electives — mathematics, science and social sciences — can choose to replace the marks with those of the skill subject. The overall result in class 10 will be computer-based