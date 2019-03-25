Home Nation

AI, Yoga now on CBSE list of subjects on offer

Early childhood education and Yoga will be offered as elective subjects at the senior secondary level.

Published: 25th March 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of CBSE schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Artificial Intelligence (AI), Yoga and Early childhood care; these are the new subjects that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students can choose from, in addition to those already being offered, in the next academic session. An official familiar with developments said the board’s governing body gave its nod to introducing the three subjects in school curriculum. 

AI will be introduced as a sixth optional subject for class 9 students, said the official adding, “To enhance a multidisciplinary approach in teaching and learning and also to sensitise the new generation, it was decided that schools may start an AI “inspire module” of 12 hours in class 8 itself.” 

Early childhood education and Yoga will be offered as elective subjects at the senior secondary level. “The decision was taken considering the demand of schools, supplemented by various reports that projected the huge requirement of yoga professionals and early childhood educators,” the official said.“The board will provide the necessary support and guidance towards training and capacity building of teachers and other aspects for the successful implementation of skill subjects from time to time,” the official added.

system
A skill subject at the secondary level may be offered as a sixth one along with the existing five compulsory subjects, according to CBSE rules. A student who fails in one of three electives — mathematics, science and social sciences — can choose to replace the marks with those of the skill subject. The overall result in class 10 will be computer-based

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga Artificial Intelligenc

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp