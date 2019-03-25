Home Nation

AIUDF to contest in three of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam

The AIUDF’s decision to contest just three seats comes a day after the BJP’s allegation that the minority-based party had an unholy alliance with the Congress.

Published: 25th March 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

AIUDF, All India United Democratic Front

AIUDF chief Ajmal (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Strengthening the suspicion of its alleged tacit understanding with the Congress, Assam’s minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Monday announced that it will contest in only three of the state’s 14 Parliamentary seats.

The AIUDF, which is led by perfume baron and Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, will contest in Dhubri, Barpeta and Karimganj seats, all currently held by the party. 

The candidates in the fray are Ajmal, Radheshyam Biswas and Hafiz Rafikul Islam. Ajmal and Biswas are MPs of Dhubri and Karimganj respectively. The AIUDF ignored Ajmal’s brother Sirajuddin, the Barpeta MP. He allegedly remained aloof from the voters in the constituency and as such, there was a growing anger among them.

The AIUDF’s decision to contest just three seats comes a day after the BJP’s allegation that the minority-based party had an unholy alliance with the Congress.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

“The Congress has no idea about which direction they want to steer the country to. The people do not know if they are fighting for India or for Pakistan. We are very sure that they have entered into an unholy alliance with the AIUDF,” BJP leader Ram Madhav had alleged.

He had said: “We are confident that the people will reject this unholy alliance…The opposition does not have the courage and strength to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is precisely the reason why they have formed alliances wherever possible”.

The AIUDF on Monday rubbished the BJP’s charge.

“We haven’t aligned with the Congress. Had it not been so, the Congress wouldn’t have hurried to announce the name of its candidate for Karimganj. They would have waited,” AIUDF spokesman Aminul Islam argued.

He said the AIUDF’s decision to contest in three seats was to thwart the division of “secular” votes. 

The AIUDF holds sway in Dhubri, Barpeta and Karimganj. Most of its 13 MLAs were elected from the three constituencies in the 2016 Assam elections.

The party chief Ajmal has been always open to a grand alliance of non-BJP parties but no political party, including the Congress, officially endorsed the idea.

Recently, three-time former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had outright dismissed the idea of the Congress’s pre-poll alignment with the AIUDF by saying, “The Congress cannot go for an illicit marriage. I personally favour a love marriage instead of an illicit marriage. I will not endorse an alliance between the two parties”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 AIUDF All India United Democratic Front

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp