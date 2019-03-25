BJP ally AJSU fields Jharkhand Minister from Giridih

By IANS

RANCHI: The BJP alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) on Monday fielded Water Resources Minister Chandra Prakash Chaudhary from the Giridih Lok Sabha seat.

Under the seat-sharing pact between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the AJSU it was decided that the BJP will not field its candidate from the Giridih parliamentary constituency. The seat was represented by BJP leader Ravindra Kumar Pandey in the 16th Lok Sabha.

The BJP is fighting the Lok Sabha poll in Jharkhand in alliance with any party for the first time. The AJSU had claimed the Hazaribagh and Giridih seats for the Lok Sabha poll.

AJSU President Sudesh Mahto announced Chaudhary, a minister in the Raghubar Das government, as its candidate from the seat.

The AJSU will face the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate in the election. In the Grand Alliance of the opposition parties, the Giridih seat has gone to the JMM which is yet to announce it's candidate for the seat.