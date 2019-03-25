Home Nation

BJP ally AJSU fields Jharkhand Minister from Giridih

AJSU President Sudesh Mahto announced Chaudhary, a minister in the Raghubar Das government, as its candidate from the seat.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto . (File | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: The BJP alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) on Monday fielded Water Resources Minister Chandra Prakash Chaudhary from the Giridih Lok Sabha seat.

Under the seat-sharing pact between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the AJSU it was decided that the BJP will not field its candidate from the Giridih parliamentary constituency. The seat was represented by BJP leader Ravindra Kumar Pandey in the 16th Lok Sabha.

The BJP is fighting the Lok Sabha poll in Jharkhand in alliance with any party for the first time. The AJSU had claimed the Hazaribagh and Giridih seats for the Lok Sabha poll.

AJSU President Sudesh Mahto announced Chaudhary, a minister in the Raghubar Das government, as its candidate from the seat.

The AJSU will face the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate in the election. In the Grand Alliance of the opposition parties, the Giridih seat has gone to the JMM which is yet to announce it's candidate for the seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AJSU Chandra Prakash Chaudhary Giridih Lok Sabha seat Lok Sabha election General Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp