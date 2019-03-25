Congress clears 26 more Lok Sabha candidates; fields Sanjay Nirupam from North West Mumbai

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday fielded Sanjay Nirupam from the North West Mumbai as it released its tenth list, clearing 26 names for the Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement of Nirupam's candidature came on a day he was removed as the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief (MRCC).

Former Union minister Milind Deora replaced Nirupam as MRCC chief.

Out of the 26 candidates announced by the party on Monday, 25 were for West Bengal.

Mohammad Alam from Barrackpore, Mita Chakraborty from Kolkata Dakshin, Suvra Ghosh from Howrah, and Pratul Saha from Hooghly were among those named in the list.

With this, the party has announced a total of 253 candidates so far.

The Congress also named four candidates for assembly polls in Odisha.

Biren Senapati replaced Muktikant Biswal from the Rourkela assembly constituency in Odisha, while Shambunath Panigrahi replaced Ram Krishna Panda from the Hinjili assembly seat.