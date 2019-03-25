Home Nation

Congress clears 26 more Lok Sabha candidates; fields Sanjay Nirupam from North West Mumbai

The announcement of Nirupam's candidature came on a day he was removed as the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief (MRCC).

Published: 25th March 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday fielded Sanjay Nirupam from the North West Mumbai as it released its tenth list, clearing 26 names for the Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement of Nirupam's candidature came on a day he was removed as the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief (MRCC).

Former Union minister Milind Deora replaced Nirupam as MRCC chief.

Out of the 26 candidates announced by the party on Monday, 25 were for West Bengal.

Mohammad Alam from Barrackpore, Mita Chakraborty from Kolkata Dakshin, Suvra Ghosh from Howrah, and Pratul Saha from Hooghly were among those named in the list.

With this, the party has announced a total of 253 candidates so far.

The Congress also named four candidates for assembly polls in Odisha.

Biren Senapati replaced Muktikant Biswal from the Rourkela assembly constituency in Odisha, while Shambunath Panigrahi replaced Ram Krishna Panda from the Hinjili assembly seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Sanjay Nirupa Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Election Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp