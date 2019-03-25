Delhi court summons lawyer Gautam Khaitan, 3 others on May 4 in money-laundering case 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday summoned lawyer Gautam Khaitan, his wife Ritu and two companies - Ismax and Windfor - following a charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Special judge Arvind Kumar has summoned the four accused on May 4 after the agency filed the charge sheet against them earlier in the day alleging money laundering and possession of black money.

The criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed on the basis of another case lodged by the Income Tax Department against Khaitan under section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.