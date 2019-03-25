Home Nation

Haryana reaches out to first-time voters, messages printed on admit cards of students taking exam

Catchy slogans have been printed on the admit cards issued to over seven lakh students appearing year-end exams to lure the first time voters.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Vote, Lok Sabha elections, Lok Sabha polls

For representational purposes.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to reach out to prospective voters, especially first-timers in Haryana, catchy slogans have been printed on the admit cards issued to over seven lakh students appearing in the secondary and senior secondary examination of the State Board of School Education.

"The slogan 'Loktantar ke Imtihaan Ki Tayaari, Vote Banana Pehli Zimevaari' has been printed on the admit cards issued to 7,65,549 students who are appearing in the secondary and senior secondary examination 2019 of Board of School Education Haryana and Open School, to convey the message to the prospective and first-time voters to get their voters' card made," Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Rajeev Ranjan said here.

"Haryana has become the first state in the country to reach out to the new voters in this innovative manner," he said.

Ranjan was presiding over a review meeting in connection with the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held for all the 10 seats in Haryana, on May 12, an official release said.

It was also informed in the meeting that for the first time voters in the state, employees who are drawing their salary from the state exchequer would be appealed through SMS about becoming a voter and to exercise their voting rights.

He said for the Lok Sabha polls for 10 seats in Haryana, the eligible citizens who are 18 years old or above as on January 1 this year could get their voters card made till April 12 this year up to 3 pm.

Ranjan directed the officers that the message of getting the new votes made should be displayed in the premises of all educational institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana board exams Lok Sabha elections General Elections Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp