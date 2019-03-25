Higher voter slip distribution sees more voter turnout: Election Commission

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An analysis by the Election Commission (EC) has revealed that States and Union Territories with higher voter slip distribution saw a higher voter turnout and vice versa.

Also, the EC has decided that voter slips will not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document anymore and voters will be asked to carry any one of the nine specified identity proofs i.e. ​Aadhaar Card, PAN card, bank passbook with photo, service identity card, driving licence, passport, pension document with photo, health insurance smart card and MGNREGA Job card – to their specified booth to cast votes.

This has been done to curb any kind of manipulation. The EC analysis said, “The Authenticated Photo Voter Slips issued by the election machinery were an alternative identification document for a voter for the purpose of casting vote.”

Data from 35 states and Union Territories (UTs) revealed that voter slip distribution was in the range of 87 to 100 per cent in different states and it had also led to the increase in voter turnout.