IAF inducts four combat-ready Chinook heavy-lift helicopters

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa on Monday formally inducted four US-made Chinook heavy-lift helicopters at Air Force Station 12 Wing here.

Two hangars and logistics facilities were created here for the Chinook helicopters.

Each Chinook helicopter has a payload capacity of about 10 tonne which is a major boost to India's strategic airlift capability.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) received its first CH-47F (I) Chinook on February 10 at the Mundra port in Gujarat.

The Chinook will be used to move troops, artillery, ammunition, supplies and equipment on the battlefield. Besides, they can be used for medical evacuation.