IAF inducts four combat-ready Chinook heavy-lift helicopters

The Chinook will be used to move troops, artillery, ammunition, supplies and equipment on the battlefield. Besides, they can be used for medical evacuation.

Published: 25th March 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

The heavy lift US-made Chinook helicopter. | Express Photo Services

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa on Monday formally inducted four US-made Chinook heavy-lift helicopters at Air Force Station 12 Wing here.

Two hangars and logistics facilities were created here for the Chinook helicopters.

Each Chinook helicopter has a payload capacity of about 10 tonne which is a major boost to India's strategic airlift capability.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) received its first CH-47F (I) Chinook on February 10 at the Mundra port in Gujarat.

