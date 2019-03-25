Jawan dies in firing on LoC; nine killed since February 26

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: An army man was killed in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistani troops in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday taking the death toll of civilians and soldiers killed in cross-LoC firing and shelling since the February 26 Indian Air Force air strikes in Pakistan to nine.

An army official said Pakistani troops breached the border ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni areas of Poonch last evening and targeted army posts and civilian areas till the wee hours of Sunday.

“The army men manning the posts at LoC also retaliated with similar caliber weapons,” he said.

The jawan was identified as Sepoy Hari Waker. He was taken to army hospital Poonch, where he succumbed to injuries.

The defence spokesman said Pakistani troops also breached the border ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Clashes have broken out almost every day along the border since February 26.

Over two dozen civilians have also been injured and three dozen houses damaged along the LoC in Uri in north Kashmir and Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu.