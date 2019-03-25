Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan file nomination for Lok Sabha polls

Home Nation

Election to the four Lok Sabha seats - Aurangabad, Jamui, Gaya and Nawada - will be held on April 11.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, RLSP Bihar president Bhudeo Choudhary were among 60 candidates who filed their papers on Monday, the last date of filing of nomination for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Bihar on April 11.

A total of 16 papers were filed for Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, while 12 for Jamui, 14 for Gaya and 18 for Nawada that would go to polls in the first phase, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh told reporters here.

Prominent among those who filed their nomination papers in the first phase on Monday are HAM(S) national president Jitan Ram Manjhi, Lok Janshakti Party parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Singh and JD(U)s Vijay Kumar, the ACEO said.

Manjhi filed his papers for Gaya seat while Paswan filed his nominations for the Jamui constituency.

Scrutiny of nomination papers for the first phase will be carried on Tuesday, he said.

A total of 20 papers were filed on Monday for five Lok Sabha seats - Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Banka and Bhagalpur - which would go to the polls in second phase on April 18, the ACEO said.

