Madhya Pradesh woman living in toilet after dispute with family

Published: 25th March 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Toilet

For representational purpose (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By ANI

SATNA: An elderly woman in Madhya Pradesh has been confined to a toilet outside her house for at least a year after she was forced out by her family members over personal issues, prompting the authorities to send the matter to a Sub Divisional Magistrate.

The woman, who is nearly 70 years old, has her belongings kept inside a lavatory in Bareha village in Satna district. She cooks for herself and sleeps in the toilet itself.

"I am the mother of three sons. My daughter-in-law and I were always arguing over various issues. I was later thrown out of the house. I have been living in the toilet for a year now. I cook for myself and sleep there," the woman told ANI while breaking down.

Meanwhile, Amarpatan Tehsildar Manvendra Singh said, "The matter has been sent to the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). We will also try to provide her with a house."

Madhya Pradesh

