Home Nation

Mobile vans can help in rehab: Official

These proposals were floated by states during a recent meeting between all stakeholders in the national capital.  

Published: 25th March 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As a part of the Centre’s National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (2018-2023), some states are planning to adopt mobile vans for community intervention for more flexible healthcare services, said an official familiar with developments.

Across states, the programme will also be modified to intensify the involvement of teachers and community workers for a greater reach among people in need of rehabilitation.

These proposals were floated by states during a recent meeting between all stakeholders in the national capital.  

“States in the Northeast proposed that mobile vans would help in identifying people in need for rehabilitation and raising awareness on intervention programmes for drug de-addiction. Other states are also open to this idea. The vans are likely to move around with a full-fledged team of doctors and psychologists and will enable those people to access healthcare, who are otherwise not ready to go to hospitals and for people living in remote areas. It will also help fight the stigma around the issue,” said the official.

According to the official, another proposal seeks to expand the scope of peer-led interventions and an increase in outreach and drop-in centres (ODICs) in identified districts to rehabilitate more people.

“This would ensure that there is sensitisation of people at all levels and creates an enabling environment for people to start a dialogue on rehabilitation measures,” said the official.

In another initiative, the National Institute of Social Defence has invited proposals from organisations and NGOs to reach out to adolescents and youngsters on community-based peer interventions for early drug use prevention and ODICs.

Counselling would be facilitated by individual and group counselling, family counselling, behavioural range communication sessions, linking patients to service centres and, psycho-social interventions including educational sessions on the ill effects of drug use.

Plethora of proposals

States proposed to boost their capacity by identifying a centre where teachers, police functionaries, parents and integrated child development scheme workers will be trained to raise awareness on the ill-effects of addiction.

Another proposal was to identify one centre in each district where teachers, community workers and civilians can be trained 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp