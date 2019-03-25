Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah files nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat

Home Nation

There was no pomp and show as only few vehicles of the NC leaders were allowed inside the deputy commissioner's office complex in Tankipora area in Srinagar.

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Monday filed nomination papers from the prestigious Srinagar Lok Sabha seat which is going to polls in the second phase of the general election on April 18.

Abdullah, who is seeking re-election from the constituency, was accompanied by his son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and other party leaders to the office of Returning Officer, Srinagar, where he filed his nomination papers.

There was no pomp and show as only few vehicles of the NC leaders were allowed inside the deputy commissioner's office complex in Tankipora area here.

The police has barricaded the entire area as part of security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident and did not allow any supporters at the venue.

The returning officer had earlier issued guidelines, saying the maximum number of people allowed at the time of filing of nomination by a candidate would be five, including the candidate, whereas the maximum number of vehicles allowed would be three.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

It has 12,90,318 voters who will cast their votes at 1,716 polling stations set up in the constituency.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase is March 26 and the scrutiny of the papers will be conducted on March 27.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 29 and the polling will be held on April 18, from 7 am to 6 pm.

