NCP releases manifesto; assures complete loan waiver to small, middle-income farmers

NCP said the party's endeavour will be to bring radicalised youth of Kashmir Valley into the mainstream and take stern action against those involved in 'brainwashing' them.

NCP releases manifesto for Lok Sabha polls. (Photo | Twitter, NCP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Nationalist Congress Party on Monday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, promising complete loan waiver for small and middle-income farmers and resumption of talks with Pakistan.

Releasing the manifesto at the party office here, NCP general secretary and chief spokesperson D P Tripathi said the party's endeavour will be to bring radicalised youth of Kashmir Valley into the mainstream and take stern action against those involved in 'brainwashing' them.

The Sharad Pawar-led party is contesting on 20 seats in Maharashtra, one each in Laskhadweep, Bihar, Odisha, Meghalaya and Manipur.

"According to figures from various organisations working in rural areas, over 90,000 people have committed suicide in the hinterland, of which majority are farmers.

We will provide a complete loan waiver to the small and medium income farmers," Tripathi said.

The party manifesto was also released in Mumbai.

Tripathi said resumption of talks, especially on terrorism, with Pakistan was essential for betterment of ties between the two countries.

When asked how will the party implement its manifesto when it is contesting in not more than 30 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha, the NCP leader exuded confidence that the party will be a part of the next non-BJP government and influence policy-making.

