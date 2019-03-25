Home Nation

No national party will get majority in Lok Sabha polls: Naveen Patnaik

Patnaik stated that the BJD will register major win in ensuing Lok Sabha polls and will play a key role in formation of government at the Centre.

Published: 25th March 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | EPS)

By ANI

NAYAGARH: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday claimed that no national party will get a clear majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

While addressing a rally here, Patnaik said that Odisha remains neglected by the Centre at every front. Patnaik stated that the BJD will register major win in ensuing Lok Sabha polls and will play a key role in formation of government at the Centre.

"Centre supports Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in Polavaram and Mahanadi cases. They are sidelining the interests of Odisha," he said.

Patnaik also targeted the BJP-lead Central Government on Special Category Status issue.

"We have been fighting for Special Category Status to Odisha. It was promised by the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha election. After forming government at Centre, BJP has forgotten it," he added. (ANI)

Naveen Patnaik BJD Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

