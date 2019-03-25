One more arrested in Gurugram mob attack case

By ANI

GURUGRAM: One more person was arrested on Monday in connection with a case of members of a family being thrashed with sticks and swords by goons for playing cricket on Holi in Bhondsi area of Haryana, Gurugram Police said.

The accused has been identified as Amit, a resident of New Village, Gurugram. The arrest raises to three the number of persons taken into custody.

ALSO READ: Taunted and thrashed for playing cricket on Holi, Gurugram Muslim family plans to flee

The police have registered an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causes hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, purportedly shows a group of men attacking the family's male members with sticks, even as women plead to them to stop.