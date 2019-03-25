Home Nation

One more arrested in Gurugram mob attack case

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, purportedly shows a group of men attacking the family's male members with sticks.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

GURUGRAM: One more person was arrested on Monday in connection with a case of members of a family being thrashed with sticks and swords by goons for playing cricket on Holi in Bhondsi area of Haryana, Gurugram Police said.

The accused has been identified as Amit, a resident of New Village, Gurugram. The arrest raises to three the number of persons taken into custody.

ALSO READ: Taunted and thrashed for playing cricket on Holi, Gurugram Muslim family plans to flee

The police have registered an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causes hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, purportedly shows a group of men attacking the family's male members with sticks, even as women plead to them to stop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurugram mob attack case Gurugram mob attack Gurugram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp