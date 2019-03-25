Only Congress and Pakistan doubting air strikes: Devendra Fadnavis

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

KOLHAPUR: Addressing a massive joint rally of NDA allies in Kolhapur on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis exhorted people to vote for Prime Minister Modi again in the interest of safeguarding the nation’s security.

“It isn’t as if the Army didn’t have the capability to strike back earlier. The issue is that the governments that came before lacked the political will when it came to giving our forces a free hand to respond to terror attacks. Modiji had the guts to do it and this is precisely why he needs to return as the PM,” Fadnavis said.

He said while the issue of national security will be central to the party’s poll pitch, the performance of the NDA government and its development narrative will also be the key planks on which the party will seek votes.

“The only ones demanding proof of casualties in the air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot (in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack) are those in the Congress and Pakistan,” Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and leaders of smaller NDA allies like Rashtriya Kranti Party’s Sadabhau Khot, Rashtriya Samaj Party’s Mahadev Jankar, ShivSangram’s Vinayak Mete and RPI’s Ramdas Athawale also addressed the rally.