Only Congress and Pakistan doubting air strikes: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said while the issue of national security will be central to the BJP’s poll pitch, the performance of the NDA and its development narrative will also be the key planks to seek votes.

Published: 25th March 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Yuva Sean chief Aditya Thackeray Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a rally in Kolhapur Sunday March 24 2019. | PTI

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

KOLHAPUR: Addressing a massive joint rally of NDA allies in Kolhapur on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis exhorted people to vote for Prime Minister Modi again in the interest of safeguarding the nation’s security.

“It isn’t as if the Army didn’t have the capability to strike back earlier. The issue is that the governments that came before lacked the political will when it came to giving our forces a free hand to respond to terror attacks. Modiji had the guts to do it and this is precisely why he needs to return as the PM,” Fadnavis said.

He said while the issue of national security will be central to the party’s poll pitch, the performance of the NDA government and its development narrative will also be the key planks on which the party will seek votes.

“The only ones demanding proof of casualties in the air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot (in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack) are those in the Congress and Pakistan,” Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and leaders of smaller NDA allies like Rashtriya Kranti Party’s Sadabhau Khot, Rashtriya Samaj Party’s Mahadev Jankar, ShivSangram’s Vinayak Mete and RPI’s Ramdas Athawale also addressed the rally.

TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis BJP Balakot Air Strikes Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

