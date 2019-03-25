Opening of Sharda Peeth in PoK can ease India-Pakistan tensions: Mehbooba Mufti

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday said opening of Sharda Peeth temple in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) for Kashmiri Pandits can help India and Pakistan navigate the current impasse.

"Not too long ago I had written to PM imploring GoI to reopen Sharda Peeth, a temple across LoC for Kashmiri Pandits.

An initiative like this at a time when Indo - Pak tensions are at an all time high could help navigate the current impasse," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was reacting to media reports that Pakistan has given green signal for the opening of Sharda Peeth corridor.

Kashmiri Pandit organisations have been demanding opening of the Sharda Peeth corridor for many years now.