Home Nation

Protests against JKLF ban hit parts of Valley

However the strike call evoked little response in other parts of the Valley as the weekly flea market, locally known as the Sunday market, operated normally.

Published: 25th March 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel greet a child during a shut down in the Valley against the Centre’s ban on the Yasin Malik-lef JKLF on Sunday | zahoor punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Parts of the Kashmir Valley came to a halt on Sunday during a strike called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), an amalgam of separatist groups, to protest against the ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front led by Yasin Malik, officials said.

Shops and business establishments remained closed while public transport was off the roads, they said.

However, the strike call evoked little response in other parts of the Valley as the weekly flea market, locally known as the Sunday market, operated normally.

This is the second organisation in J&K which has been banned this month. Earlier, the Centre had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.

The Yasin Malik-led JKLF was banned on Friday for a series of violent acts and being in the forefront of separatist activities in the militancy-hit state since 1988, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba had said.

Separatists on Saturday called for a strike against the Centre’s decision to ban the JKLF, saying it was “undemocratic” and a “political vendetta”.

“The Government of India’s decision of banning the JKLF for five years is a highly authoritarian, autocratic and pure political vendetta,” the JRL said in a statement.

“The way the government of India is announcing bans and crackdowns on organisations associated with the Kashmir struggle, arresting the leadership and slapping them with the draconian PSA (Public Safety Act), killing youth in custody .... exposes their hollow claims of democracy,” it added.

The organisations said by imposing bans and booking separatist leaders in “fake” cases, the government “cannot change the reality of the Kashmir issue.”

Info on virtual sims

SRINAGAR: A request will be sent to the United States to seek details from a service provider of “virtual SIMs” which were allegedly used by Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber Adil Dar run-up run up to the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama and his Pakistan and Kashmir-based handlers, officials said.

Searches carried out by the J&K police and central security agencies at an encounter site in Tral as well as other locations, it was found that Dar was in constant touch with the JeM across the border, they said.

In a fairly new modus operandi, the attackers were using a ‘virtual SIM’, generated by a service provider in the US.

In this technology, the computer generates a telephone number and the user downloads an application of the service provider on their smartphone.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp