Home Nation

Sanjay Nirupam loses Mumbai Congress chief's post to Milind Deora, but gets poll ticket

Nirupam, a former Shiv Sena leader, had taken charge as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president in March 2015.

Published: 25th March 2019 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Milind Deora. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has just lived the idiom 'you win some, you lose some'.

The All-India Congress Committee Monday announced Nirupam's candidature from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat but replaced him with former Union minister Milind Deora as the Grand Old Party's Mumbai unit chief.

According to sources in the party, this was in the offing for "at least four months".

"There were complaints made about Nirupam's style of functioning before Congress president Rahul Gandhi and also general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge. The matter was very much under consideration," a source said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The source also claimed that Nirupam's removal amid poll season will not have any bearing on the prospects of the Congress in Mumbai, which has six parliamentary seats.

"Rather, appointment of a fresh face (of Deora) as the city Congress chief will mean those who were not happy with Nirupam's style of functioning and were sitting at home will be out for campaigning now," the source added.

In the 2014 election, Nirupam had faced drubbing at the hands of BJP's Gopal Shetty in the Mumbai North constituency.

Nirupam had won the seat in the 2009 general elections.

The Congress had also suffered defeat in the February 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election with Nirupam at the helm and the party could win only 31 seats, 20 less than the 2012 polls.

On the announcement of his candidature from the North-West constituency, Nirupam said he had been longing for 15 years to represent the people from the seat.

Nirupam's main rival will be Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar, who won from the constituency in the previous election.

"With the blessings of Congress President @RahulGandhi I have got this opportunity to represent you in #LokSabhaElections2019.

"Do bless me. It's my promise I will never let you down," he said on Twitter.

Nirupam, a former Shiv Sena leader, had taken charge as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president in March 2015.

Nirupam congratulated Deora on being appointed as his successor and said both will work as a team.

"Congratulations to @milinddeora for becoming new president of MRCC. My best wishes to him. We will work together as a team," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections congress Sanjay Nirupam Milind Deora Milind Deora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp