SC dismisses plea seeking ban on roadshows, bike rallies during polls

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta refused to hear advocate Virag Gupta, who was appearing for petitioners Vikram Singh and Shaivika Agrawal.

Published: 25th March 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by a former DGP of Uttar Pradesh seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to ban roadshows and bike rallies during polls.

"We are not inclined to entertain this," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta told advocate Virag Gupta, who was appearing for petitioners Vikram Singh and Shaivika Agrawal.

Singh, a former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, said in his petition that the roadshows and bike rallies violate EC's instructions and cause damage to the environment.

