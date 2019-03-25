Those insulting farmers can never be patriots: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government and the BJP for not giving dues to the farmers and said anyone insulting the farmers in the country cannot be a patriot.

"Your (BJP) failure is yours, why are you punishing the farmers for it? Our farmers give us life. Any atrocities committed on them is that committed on the nation.The one who insults our farmers can never be a patriot," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Gandhi also tagged a media report, which claimed that the sugarcane dues in Uttar Pradesh had crossed Rs 10,000 crore and half of that was from the seats that goes to polls in the first phase.