Home Nation

Those insulting farmers can never be patriots: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also tagged a media report, which claimed that the sugarcane dues in Uttar Pradesh had crossed Rs 10,000 crore and half of that was from the seats that .goes to polls in the first phase

Published: 25th March 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government and the BJP for not giving dues to the farmers and said anyone insulting the farmers in the country cannot be a patriot.

"Your (BJP) failure is yours, why are you punishing the farmers for it? Our farmers give us life. Any atrocities committed on them is that committed on the nation.The one who insults our farmers can never be a patriot," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Gandhi also tagged a media report, which claimed that the sugarcane dues in Uttar Pradesh had crossed Rs 10,000 crore and half of that was from the seats that goes to polls in the first phase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp