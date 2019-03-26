Home Nation

BJP asked me not to contest Lok Sabha elections: Party veteran Murali Manohar Joshi

The BJP has also denied a ticket to Advani and replaced him with party President Amit Shah from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Published: 26th March 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 12:33 PM

BJP veteran Murali Manohar Joshi

BJP veteran Murali Manohar Joshi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KANPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Murali Manohar Joshi will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from anywhere as he has been denied a party ticket.

In a letter to the people of Kanpur, Joshi said: "Dear people of Kanpur, General Secretary of the BJP Ramlal conveyed to me today that I should not contest the ensuing parliamentary election from Kanpur and elsewhere."

ALSO READ: Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi slams BJP for ‘neglecting’ party veterans

Joshi is one of the founding members of the BJP, along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani.

The BJP has also denied a ticket to Advani and replaced him with party President Amit Shah from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Advani has represented Gandhinagar for six time since 1991. Vajpayee has also represented the Gandhinagar in 1996.

Joshi, 85, had left his Varanasi seat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He then won the 2014 elections from Kanpur.

