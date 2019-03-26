Home Nation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says people wonder why Narendra Modi​ insults elders

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said insulting elders was not part of Hindu or Indian culture.

Published: 26th March 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 06:25 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hours after BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi announced he had been denied ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that people were wondering why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "insulting elders".

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said insulting elders was not part of Hindu or Indian culture.

"The way Modi insulted his elders -- (L.K.) Advani and Murli Manohar (Joshi), this is against Hindu culture. In Hinduism, we have been taught to respect our elders," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that those who built the "house" -- a reference to BJP -- had been thrown out and questioned the loyalty of those "who are not loyal to their elders".

"Is this Indian culture? People are discussing why Modi is insulting Advani, Joshi and Sushma (Swaraj)?"

Joshi, elected in 2014 from Kanpur, has announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party had told him not to contest the Lok Sabha election. The BJP has also denied ticket to Advani and replaced him with party President Amit Shah from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

