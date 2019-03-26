Home Nation

Election Commission told to apprise Dhinakaran's AMMK on not allotting symbol

The bench then asked the poll panel to apprise it as to why a common symbol was not given to the AMMK.

Published: 26th March 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday told the Supreme Court that it can allot a common symbol of pressure cooker to an individual but not to an unregistered group led by former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala.

The statement by the poll panel was opposed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Dhinakaran that this would force the candidates of AMMK led by him to contest the upcoming elections on different symbols as the last date of filing of nomination is Tuesday itself and added that candidates of rival parties will win by default if a common symbol is not given to them.

The bench then asked the poll panel to apprise it as to why a common symbol was not given to the AMMK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission AIADMK Dhinakaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp