Election Commission told to apprise Dhinakaran's AMMK on not allotting symbol

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday told the Supreme Court that it can allot a common symbol of pressure cooker to an individual but not to an unregistered group led by former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala.

The statement by the poll panel was opposed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Dhinakaran that this would force the candidates of AMMK led by him to contest the upcoming elections on different symbols as the last date of filing of nomination is Tuesday itself and added that candidates of rival parties will win by default if a common symbol is not given to them.

The bench then asked the poll panel to apprise it as to why a common symbol was not given to the AMMK.