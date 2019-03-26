Home Nation

Former BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari likely to join Congress

They said Tiwari will join the Congress in the presence of its president Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to meet party workers in Jaipur's Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday evening.

Published: 26th March 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ghanshyam Tiwari. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Former BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari is likely to join the Congress in Jaipur on Tuesday, party sources said.

They said Tiwari will join the Congress in the presence of its president Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to meet party workers in Jaipur's Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday evening.

In 2017, Tiwari had opened a front against BJP leader and then chief minister Vasundhara Raje and resigned from the party in June 2018.

He had openly criticised and accused Raje of corruption and made several complaints against her to the party high command. He alleged that he was not heard in the party.

Tiwari had floated Bharat Vahini Party ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018. He contested the election from Sanganer seat from where he not only lost but also got his security  forfeited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghanshyam Tiwari Rajasthan BJP Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections General elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp