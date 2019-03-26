Indian, Pakistani troops exchange heavy fire on LoC

By IANS

JAMMU: Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Defence Ministry sources said the Pakistan Army broke the 2003 ceasefire in Keri area around 11.30 p.m. on Monday, leading to exchange of firing that continued into Tuesday.

"Indian positions retaliated effectively. Firing between the two sides continued till early this morning," an official said.

There were no reports of casualties or damage on the Indian side.