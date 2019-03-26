Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

IPL fever grips Pink City

The Pink City throbbed with the excitement surrounding the annual cricket carnival, as Jaipur hosted the first of its 7 seven IPL matches on Sunday evening. Cricket fanatics in their thousands massed at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to root for host Rajasthan Royals as it went to battle against Kings XI Punjab. The city rolled out the red carpet to dashing Jamaican southpaw Chris Gayle and his fellow teammates from the Punjab franchise as they arrived in Jaipur on Friday. However, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and the Rajasthan Cricket Association have yet to resolve their dispute on the absence of a centralized fire-fighting mechanism at the stadium.

Lost and found in mazy bylanes

Technology came to the rescue of a Chinese tourist who risked losing his way in the mazy bylanes of Jaipur. Seemimgly lost in the bylanes of the old city, Liu Xi narrated her plight to a local youth and two of his friends. They used their smartphones to translate Mandarin into English and send an alert to the police. Liu, who was on a solo trip to India, met fellow Chinese travellers during her visit. However, a complaint was found at Manak Chowk police station saying she broke away from the group in the Bapu Bazar area. A police team tracked her down, verified her identity and got her reunited with her friends.

Cops lay their hair down

Top police officers and fellow personnel immersed in the colours of Holi in the police lines on Friday. The state police top brass, including DGP Kapil Garg and Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava, arrived to kick off the Holi celebrations. The police personnel rang in the festival with orphaned children at the SOS Balgram Anaath Ashram and handed out colours and sweets to the little ones. They smeared each other with colours and exchanged greetings. The personnel also danced to some popular Bollywood numbers. Top police officers, too, shook a leg and jived to the DJ’s tunes.

Grand Holi celebration

The Festival of Colours was celebrated in grand style in Jaipur’s historic Govind Devji temple. Thousands of devotees thronged the Krishna temple which hosted Phagutsav from Macrh 14 to March 16. Tourists, in their droves, massed on the temple premises enjoying the devotional song and dance performances. The same was followed by Holi celebrations with petals. The Govind Devji temple has been organizing this event for several years.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com