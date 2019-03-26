Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls: Ajit Jogi unaware, BSP names 2 more candidates in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile Jogi on Monday declared that he will be contesting from Korba Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 26th March 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ajit Jogi

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi (File | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced two more candidates, yet again ‘without taking the state regional party Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-J (JCC-J) led by ex-CM Ajit Jogi into confidence’; a move that baffles when both parties claimed the alliance remains intact for the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile Jogi on Monday declared that he will be contesting from Korba Lok Sabha constituency.The BSP in Chhattisgarh announced the name of Dhansingh Kosariya from Masasamund and Ravita Lakda for Rajnandgaon seat. The party so far cleared candidates from the eight LS segments, leaving just three for the JCC-J.A few days ago the BSP “ignored” JCC-J founder and ex-CM Ajit Jogi and declared the candidates for six out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats without seeking his opinion.

To a query on the unilaterally taking decision to finalise the names, the BSP state leaders claimed that it was formally agreed upon earlier that the BSP would be fielding more candidates in the poll fray.  The JCC-J founder said that the BSP neither contacted him nor his party president Amit Jogi. Denying that the pact is in shambles he said, “The alliance is firm and will continue.”

TAGS
Bahujan Samaj Party Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Ajit Jogi

Comments

