Militant linked to Manipur secessionist outfit escapes from hospital

The Nando Singh was arrested in 2003 by the security forces in connection with the sensational murder for ransom of 8-year-old Lungila Elizabeth daughter of ex-minister Francis Ngajokpa.

Published: 26th March 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

IMPHAL: The chief of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Nando) faction escaped from the state-run hospital Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS) here Tuesday, where he was undergoing treatment, police said.

Nando Singh was lodged in the Sajiwal Central jail He was admitted to the hospital after he had complained of "back pain" in the jail some two months back, said a senior police officer.

Nando Singh escaped from the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, the officer said.

The Manipur Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to any individual who will provide information that will lead to the arrest of the undertrial prisoner.

