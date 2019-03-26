MIM fields Imtiaz Jaleel for Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) on Tuesday decided to contest Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar.



MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has picked Imtiaz Jaleel, a member of Maharashtra Assembly, as the party candidate.

Owaisi took the decision after consultation with the party from Maharashtra. "Will be contesting MP seat from Aurangabad on Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and MIM ticket. It's time for my city to change. It's not about me. From here on it's always going to be 'We'. Let's all vote for Aurangabad," tweeted Imtiaz Jaleel.



A former journalist, Imtiaz Jaleel was elected from Aurangabad Central Assembly constituency on MIM ticket in 2014. The party also won Byculla seat in Mumbai.



Aurangabad will be the third Lok Sabha seat to be contested by the Hyderabad-headquartered party. While Owaisi is seeking re-election from Hyderabad for a fourth consecutive term, MIM's Bihar unit President Akhtarul Iman will contest from Kishanganj in that state.



Owaisi had said earlier in March that the discussions were also on to contest a Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.