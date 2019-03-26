Home Nation

Nirav Modi's firm moves Bombay HC against order to sell paintings

Last week, a special court here permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to auction 11 luxury vehicles belonging to Modi.

Published: 26th March 2019 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The firm of Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB scam case, has moved the Bombay High Court against a special court order which permitted the Income Tax Department to auction 68 paintings seized as part of its probe against the diamantaire.

In a petition filed before the high court, the firm, Camelot Enterprises, has said such action is unlawful.

According to the court website, the hearing of the petition is scheduled for April 1.

However, the petitioner is likely to seek an urgent hearing in the case, at an earlier date, since the auction is scheduled to begin on March 27.

ALSO READ: UK Court denies bail to Nirav Modi, remands him in custody till March 29

Last week, a special court here permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to auction 11 luxury vehicles belonging to Modi.

The special court also allowed the Income Tax Department to auction the high-value art collection of the diamantaire who is wanted by agencies on charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

According to authorities, the 68 paintings are valued at more than Rs 50 crore.

Modi was arrested in London last week.

He was remanded in custody till March 29 by a court there.

Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, another accused in the case, had left India before the fraud came to light in January 2018.

The Income Tax Department had last month provisionally attached 29 properties and 105 bank accounts of Modi, his family members and firms as part of its probe.

The taxman had also filed a charge sheet against Modi before the special court under sections 276 C (1) (wilful attempt to evade tax), 277 A (false statement in verification), 278 B (offences by companies) and 278 E (presumption as to culpable mental state) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirav Modi PNB scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp