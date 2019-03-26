Home Nation

Rajasthan man held for sharing confidential info with Pakistan intel agency

Muhammed Parvez who has cheated people by taking their photos, money, and passports to get them Pakistan visa from embassy in New Delhi was earlier arrested by the NIA for anti-national activities.

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Police arrested a person who worked on the direction of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Director General Police Intelligence Umesh Mishra said on Monday.

"Muhammed Parvez has been arrested and presented him before the city magistrate from where he has been sent to four days police remand," he said.

Mishra further said, "In the initial inquiry, it has been found that accused Muhammed Parvez was connected with his handler in Pakistan. He has visited Pakistan 17 times in 18 years."

"He also cheated people by taking their passports, photos, and money to get them visa of Pakistan from the embassy in New Delhi. He used these documents to get SIM cards," he said.

Earlier, NIA had arrested him for anti-national activities.

