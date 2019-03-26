Six-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl die after fire breaks out in a furniture shop in Southeast Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two minors died in a fire which broke out in a furniture shop at Shaheen Bagh's Abu Fazal Enclave in southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday. A six-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl died in the blaze, police said.

"It is a four-storey building. The family used to reside on the ground floor while the furniture store was functioning from the basement," a senior police official said.

The Delhi Fire service received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 PM. The fire was brought under control.