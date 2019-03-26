Home Nation

Two triangular fights likely in Lok Sabha Phase 2 in Maharashtra

Of the 10 seats going for poll in this second phase, 3 sitting MPs are not in the fray this year.

Published: 26th March 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan would test his luck in this phase. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: At least two of the 10 Lok Sabha seats, going to poll in the second phase on April 18, would see triangular fights. This was clear on the last day of filing nominations for the phase on Tuesday. While candidates from Akola, Beed, Nanded and Solapur had filed their nominations on Monday, in the remaining six constituencies of Marathwada, the papers were filed today.

Of the 10 seats going for poll in this second phase, 3 sitting MPs are not in the fray this year. While the BJP replaced sitting MP Dr Sunil Gaikwad with building contractor Sudhakar Shringare in Latur, the Shiv Sena too kept away its firebrand MP Ravindra Gaikwad in Osmanabad and gave ticket to OmRaje Nimbalkar. Congress MP Rajiv Satav is not too keen on contesting Lok Sabha and hence party has fielded Subhash Wankhede from Hingoli. He would face Shiv Sena's sitting MLA Hemant Patil.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The only seating MP of the Congress in the state MPCC president Ashok Chavan would test his luck in this phase. He would face BJP's Pratap Patil Chikhlikar. Interestingly Chikhlikar is Shiv Sena MLA, who had joined BJP to contest Lok Sabha polls against Chavan.

BJP MP Sanjay Dhotre would be trying for second term from Akola, while Hidayat Patel (INC) and Prakash Ambedkar (VVA) would be trying to defeat Dhotre. In 2014, Dhotre had defeated Patel throwing Ambedkar to the third place. Ambedkar's insistance on this seat had derailed his talks with the Congress for alliance, sources have said.

Apart from Akola, Solapur would see triangular fight in this phase. While Ambedkar in the common candidate on both these seats, he will take on Sushilkumar Shinde (Congress) and Dr Jaisiddheshwar Swami (BJP) at Solapur.

Beed, which was won by BJP's ace leader Gopinath Munde and later by his daughter Pritam in the byelection, is likely to be an easy contest for the BJP as Munde would be facing NCP's Bajrang Sonawane.

Amarawati and Buldana are the two constituencies in this phase where the same pare of condidates from the same parties would be asking for people's mandate once again. Both the seats are currently held by the Shiv Sena.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Phase 2 triangular fights Congress BJP Lok Sabha polls General Election Shiv Sena Ashok Chavan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp