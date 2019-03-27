16th Lok Sabha session passed 240 bills, had 312 sittings: Report

NEW DELHI: The outgoing Lok Sabha passed 240 of the 273 bills introduced during its term. While 10 bills were withdrawn, 23 bills remained pending, said election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Wednesday.
On average, MPs asked 251 questions and attended 221 of the 312 sittings of the 16th Lok Sabha. Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party asked the highest 1,181 questions.
Party-wise, the highest number of questions were asked by 18 Shiv Sena MPs, each of whom on an average asked 639 questions, while two National People's Party (NPP) MPs asked the least number of questions, an average of 10.
Among states, 50 MPs from Maharashtra asked the highest number of questions with an average of 534 each, while two MPs from Nagaland asked the least number of questions, 12 each.
Seven MPs from Delhi had the highest average attendance in the 16th Lok Sabha as they attended 289 sittings. The ADR said the least attendance was recorded by two MPs from Nagaland. On an average they attended 88 of the 312 sittings.
Among the political parties, two Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MPs had the highest average attendance and attended 264 sittings. The least attendance was recorded by two NPP MPs, who attended 85 sittings on an average.
